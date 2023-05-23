The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tim Scott Responds to ‘The View’s’ Racially Charged Attack by Pointing Out ‘Funny Thing’ About One of the Hosts

May 23, 2023   |   Tags:

After being chastised by hosts on “The View” for failing to adhere to their standards for black political figures, Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he […] The post Tim Scott Responds to 'The View's' Racially Charged Attack by Pointing Out 'Funny Thing' About One of the Hosts appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x