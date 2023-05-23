The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: NAACP President Confronted With Data Contradicting Florida ‘Travel Advisory’ for Blacks

May 23, 2023   |   Tags:

The president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called data undermining his position that Florida is unsafe for black people "propaganda language." The post WATCH: NAACP President Confronted With Data Contradicting Florida ‘Travel Advisory’ for Blacks appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x