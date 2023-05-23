Whitney Webb: Google & Disney – The Dirty Secrets (Video)
May 23, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosRecently, investigative journalist Whitney Webb appeared on TFTC to discuss the push to advance Central Bank Digital Currencies. During the interview, she took several minutes to talk about not only CBDCs but also biometrics, “transhumanism,” Satanism and Google and Disney. The interesting 8 minutes or so of that particular discussion caught my attention as to …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments