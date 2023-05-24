Biden Immigration Policies Help Terrorists Take Advantage of ‘Glaring Vulnerabilities’ At Border, Lawmakers Say

May 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration’s lax border policies are enabling "terrorists to take advantage of the glaring vulnerabilities" at the southern border, lawmakers say. The post Biden Immigration Policies Help Terrorists Take Advantage of 'Glaring Vulnerabilities' At Border, Lawmakers Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...