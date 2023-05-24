The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Immigration Policies Help Terrorists Take Advantage of ‘Glaring Vulnerabilities’ At Border, Lawmakers Say

May 24, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration’s lax border policies are enabling "terrorists to take advantage of the glaring vulnerabilities" at the southern border, lawmakers say. The post Biden Immigration Policies Help Terrorists Take Advantage of 'Glaring Vulnerabilities' At Border, Lawmakers Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x