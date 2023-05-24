The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Spent $1 Billion To Get Schools Electric Buses. This Michigan District Says Theirs Hardly Work.

May 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Michigan's fourth-largest school district is having "significant" performance issues with its expensive electric buses, issues that come after the Biden administration spent $1 billion to "transform America's school bus fleet" with electric models. The post Biden Spent $1 Billion To Get Schools Electric Buses. This Michigan District Says Theirs Hardly Work. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x