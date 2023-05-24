Black Chicago Residents Angry That Migrants Are Invading Their Community

May 24, 2023 | Tags: Chicago, immigration

What were these black people expecting? 97% of them voted for Biden in this area and Biden famously don't believe in borders … at all. Now blacks in Chicago are angry because migrants coming in are getting priority and are taking resources that they think they should have instead. We have trouble in multicultural paradise! The establishment have no problem doing things that negative impact blacks in order to hurt Whites Americans because replacement is the number one priority for globalists.



