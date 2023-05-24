Declining Birth Rates Worldwide, Everything Is Going To Change

May 24, 2023 | Tags: children, immigration, LGBT

Birth rates aren't just declining in the West, they are in fact falling faster in other parts of the world. The establishments lie that we need to import people from the 3rd world to “make up” for lack of replacement level fertility is therefore not going to work long term. Don't let them fool you by thinking the direction and trends we see today will last forever. Things will drastically change and we see a global drop in population growth and we can take advantage of that scenario. Everything is about to change. Get ready. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble GabTV | VK | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream…



Read More...