Desperate CNN Announces Another Republican Town Hall, But This Time Without Donald Trump

May 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

CNN announced Wednesday it will host a town hall next month with Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley in Iowa. The announcement of the June 4 event comes on the heels […] The post Desperate CNN Announces Another Republican Town Hall, But This Time Without Donald Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...