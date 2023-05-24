Disney Stock Down 33 Percent Since CEO Instigated Feud with DeSantis

May 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: On March 9, 2022, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) for supporting the Parental Rights in Education bill, instigating a feud with the popular governor that persists to this day. Since then, Disney's stock price has lost a third of its value. The post Disney Stock Down 33 Percent Since CEO Instigated Feud with DeSantis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...