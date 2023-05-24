“Father Of Modern AI” Claims His Life’s Work Won’t Lead To Dystopia

May 24, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Juergen Schmidhuber, known as the renowned “father of modern AI,” claims that his life’s work won’t lead to a dystopian society. More advanced artificial intelligence has spurred fears that AI will take over what humans used to do making mankind “obsolete.” The fears are not unfounded. Many in the technology community have warned that there …



Read More...