‘Great American Comeback’: DeSantis Launches Presidential Bid, Pledges To Restore ‘Sanity to Our Society’

May 24, 2023

Florida governor Ron DeSantis formally launched his presidential bid Wednesday night, with the Republican pledging to restore "sanity to our society" and lead a "great American comeback." The post 'Great American Comeback': DeSantis Launches Presidential Bid, Pledges To Restore 'Sanity to Our Society' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


