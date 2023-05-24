‘Great American Comeback’: DeSantis Launches Presidential Bid, Pledges To Restore ‘Sanity to Our Society’

May 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Florida governor Ron DeSantis formally launched his presidential bid Wednesday night, with the Republican pledging to restore "sanity to our society" and lead a "great American comeback." The post 'Great American Comeback': DeSantis Launches Presidential Bid, Pledges To Restore 'Sanity to Our Society' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...