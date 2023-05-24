The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Migrant Who Raped and Killed Maryland Woman Was Known MS-13 Affiliate, Report Finds

May 24, 2023

The Salvadoran national who raped and killed a 20-year-old American citizen was granted entry into the United States in spite of his MS-13 affiliation and arrest record, a congressional investigation found. The post Migrant Who Raped and Killed Maryland Woman Was Known MS-13 Affiliate, Report Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


