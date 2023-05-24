The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pro-Abortion Professor Fired After Holding Machete to NY Post Reporter’s Throat

May 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Shellyne Rodriguez, formerly an art professor at Hunter College in Manhattan, has been fired after threatening to attack New York Post reporters with a machete and subsequently chasing them down the street with her machete. The post Pro-Abortion Professor Fired After Holding Machete to NY Post Reporter’s Throat appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


