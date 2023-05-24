The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

ROBBED: Female Track Star Who Lost State Champion Spot to Biological Male Gives Thumbs Down At Podium (Video)

May 24, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Erasing women. This male dominated, misogynist movement is erasing women. Sports, pageants, female icons and he feminists lay down for it like dogs. Remember when @BillieJeanKing used to fight for #TitleIX & girls sports in general? Well that was then.#AthenaRyan a guy pretending to be a girl just stole another medal & state championship shot …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x