Senate Finance Committee Dems Said They’d Fight Dark Money. They Just Fawned Over a Liberal Dark Money Operative.

May 24, 2023

When Democrats took the Senate Finance Committee gavel in 2021, they promised to "take on" dark money groups. Roughly two years later, those Democrats fawned over a dark money operative they invited to testify at a committee hearing. The post Senate Finance Committee Dems Said They'd Fight Dark Money. They Just Fawned Over a Liberal Dark Money Operative. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


