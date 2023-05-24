The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ted Cruz ‘Educates’ AOC On Democrats’ Racist Past And Present; Musk Piles On

May 24, 2023   |   Tags:
Ted Cruz 'Educates' AOC On Democrats' Racist Past And Present; Musk Piles On

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a pop corn munching Twitter thread posted Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz gave Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a much needed education on the racist history of the Democratic Party, as well as a plethora of activities in the present that contribute to hampering people of colour.

AOC asked for it after liberal “political scientist” Norm Ornstein charged that the Texas senator would have been “first in line” to filibuster the Civil Rights Act and Jim Crow.

Cruz responded, noting that the Democratic Party filibustered the Civil Rights Act, while many more Republicans supported it:

AOC just couldn’t help herself…

Cruz obliged her:

Ouch. Cruz broke out the pantsuit line again.

Related:

AOC Lies, Claims She Never Accused Ted Cruz of Inciting Her Murder, Refuses to Apologize
AOC Calls For Tucker Carlson to be Banned From Television

 

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

Tyler Durden Wed, 05/24/2023 - 13:40


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x