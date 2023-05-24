Ted Cruz 'Educates' AOC On Democrats' Racist Past And Present; Musk Piles On

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a pop corn munching Twitter thread posted Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz gave Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a much needed education on the racist history of the Democratic Party, as well as a plethora of activities in the present that contribute to hampering people of colour.

AOC asked for it after liberal “political scientist” Norm Ornstein charged that the Texas senator would have been “first in line” to filibuster the Civil Rights Act and Jim Crow.

Cruz responded, noting that the Democratic Party filibustered the Civil Rights Act, while many more Republicans supported it:

Nonsense. That shameful filibuster was led by Democrats—your party.



My party—the Republicans—proudly voted for the Civil Rights Act in much higher percentages than the racist Dems. https://t.co/MgPZZFTlak — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

AOC just couldn’t help herself…

Why don’t you go ahead and tell people what happened to the parties after that, Ted https://t.co/fiJgIgVZHO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2023

Cruz obliged her:

2/x - Today, the Dem part filibusters school choice—trapping millions of Black kids in failing schools.



- Today, the Dem party pushes abolishing the police, which results in many more Black lives murdered.



- Today, every Dem senator voted against my bill to stop DC from… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

4/x



- Today, we produced the lowest African-American unemployment EVER, under the Trump economic boom.



- Today, we produced the lowest African-American poverty levels EVER, under the Trump economic boom. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

6/x



- Also, just two years ago, the Dem governor of Virginia had put the photo of A MAN DRESSED AS A KKK KLANSMAN on his personal yearbook page.



- And today, the sitting Dem President—Joe Biden—gave in 2011 a flowery eulogy for an “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

7/x



- And to add to all that, the Dem party aggressively supports open borders—which has led to the deaths and brutal assaults of thousands of Hispanics, and @aoc somehow can’t seem to find her White pantsuit to cry over their suffering. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

Ouch. Cruz broke out the pantsuit line again.

The kind of interaction that makes this platform so unique & entertaining!



🍿😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2023

