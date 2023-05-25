As Tar-Gay Hemorrhages Dollars Over Wokeness, They Help Employees Cope . . . With George Floyd’s Death Anniversary

It’s been a self-inflicted very bad week for retailer target. They’re losing money. Lots of money. They’re losing customers. Lots of customers. They’re dumping products after learning that wokeness and Satanism do not endear them to many Americans.

Through it all, they’ve remained focused on their employees which the touchy-feely company believes are all quite fragile. To help them cope, Target sent out an internal memo about George Floyd. Yes, George Floyd. According to Greg Price:

Yesterday was a very hard day to Target, and as CEO Brian Cornell said, thank you for the care you’ve shown each other, our frontline teams and the LGBTQIA+ community. Today brings more reflection, pain and the need for continued care as our team, hometown and world remember the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. As you make space to take care of yourself and each other, know that you can always tap into these tools from Team Member Life Resources, and as Mental Health Awareness Month continues, turn to the Take Five to Take Care hub for more well-being support.

BREAKING: I have obtained the internal email that @Target sent to their employees following the Pride month disaster that has caused them to lose $9B in one week, where is goes from standing with the "LGBTQIA+ community" to the anniversary of George Floyd lmfao. pic.twitter.com/GQVgrdmHDv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 25, 2023

BLM is failing. Wokeness is failing. America seems to finally be waking up from the mind assault of Cultural Marxism that has plagues us for years. We need to keep the pressure up because companies like Target and Anheuser-Busch will certainly keep pushing against us.

