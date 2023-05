“Rabbis & Jews” Would Do Well To See The Fulfillment Of Ezekiel 37 In Christ (Video)

This is part two on Ezekiel 37. The first part can be seen here. With that said, we will do a review and then dive into the final half of Ezekiel and demonstrate from the Scriptures of the New Testament how they were fulfilled in light of a “Jewish” rabbi’s claims that Jesus didn’t fulfill …



Read More...