Report: Satan-Worshipping Trans Babies May Be Unable To Find Clothing If Target Pulls Pride Displays

May 25, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Amid a nationwide boycott, Target has chosen to remove some "pride" displays in their store. Experts are warning that this could leave many Satan-worshipping trans infants with limited options for their designer clothing.



Read More...