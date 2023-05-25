Target Loses $9B Amid Controversy Over LGBT Children’s Clothes

May 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Target lost $9 billion in value this week amid backlash to its new "Pride" collection, which features "gender neutral" children's swimsuits and LGBTQ merchandise designed by a Satanist. Disturbed consumers called for a boycott of the liberal corporation after it released "tuck-friendly" swimsuits for girls meant to hide male genitalia and merchandise from the LGBTQ brand […] The post Target Loses $9B Amid Controversy Over LGBT Children’s Clothes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



