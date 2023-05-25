WATCH: Crazed Cop Attacks & Falsely Arrests Kid But Unlike the Cop, The Video Doesn’t Lie

The video is yet another disturbing reminder of the misuse of power that’s all too common within America’s security force. Cody, WY — The disquieting reality of overzealous policing was recently displayed in Wyoming when a traffic stop of a local 17-year-old high school student led to a case of police brutality and exposed the …



