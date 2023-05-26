A Plea for Honesty in Midterms Gets Perfect Twitter Response

The official start of the Donald Trump vs Ron DeSantis Republican primary season is a couple of days old and it’s already very ugly. Attacks are coming from both sides, and while it seems anecdotally that most of the more hideous attacks are hitting DeSantis, I’ve seen my share of whoppers hitting Trump as well.

It’s all very frustrating for those of us who want to keep it clean through the primaries so we can get down and dirty during the general election, so I voiced my concerns on Twitter. One of the responses was too perfect to not share:

I hear Ron DeSantis is a homosexual — Guy (@GuyOnABuffaloh) May 26, 2023

Once my chuckle was done, I remembered that we’re in for a very ugly primary season.

