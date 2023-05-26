The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

AOC’s Spending Rant Would Have JFK Rolling in His Grave, Highlights How Far Dems Have Fallen

May 26, 2023   |   Tags:

They are two Democratic politicians best known by their initials: JFK and AOC. That’s where the similarities end. If you need a primer on the differences between the two, just […] The post AOC's Spending Rant Would Have JFK Rolling in His Grave, Highlights How Far Dems Have Fallen appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x