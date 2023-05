Facing Lawsuit, Portland Agrees To Crack Down on Homeless Camps

May 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Portland, Ore., has agreed to remove homeless tents and debris from sidewalks after residents sued the city for violating the federal Americans with Disabilities and Rehabilitation Acts. The post Facing Lawsuit, Portland Agrees To Crack Down on Homeless Camps appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...