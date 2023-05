Homeschooler Looking Forward To Last Day Of School In 12 Years

May 26, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KANSAS CITY, KS — A local boy in his first year of homeschooling took a short break from his studies today to daydream about what it will be like on his last day of school, which should only be a mere 12 years away.



