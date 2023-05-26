Karine Jean-Pierre Struggles To Defend Biden Skipping Town During Debt Crisis
May 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to defend President Joe Biden’s weekend travel plans as Democrats voice their anger over his leaving town and failure to negotiate with House Republicans on the debt ceiling. The post Karine Jean-Pierre Struggles To Defend Biden Skipping Town During Debt Crisis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
