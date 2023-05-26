The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

North Dakota’s Republican Governor Set To Launch Presidential Bid

May 26, 2023

(Reuters)—North Dakota governor Doug Burgum is planning to enter the 2024 presidential race, joining a growing field of candidates hoping to topple Donald Trump and secure the Republican nomination, according to a person familiar with his plans. The post North Dakota's Republican Governor Set To Launch Presidential Bid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


