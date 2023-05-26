North Dakota’s Republican Governor Set To Launch Presidential Bid

May 26, 2023

(Reuters)—North Dakota governor Doug Burgum is planning to enter the 2024 presidential race, joining a growing field of candidates hoping to topple Donald Trump and secure the Republican nomination, according to a person familiar with his plans.



