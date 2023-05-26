Obama Judge Sentences Oath Keepers Founder To 18 Years Prison In J6 'Sedition' Case

Authored by Chris Menahan via InformationLiberation.com,

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who came unarmed to DC and didn't even enter the Capitol Building on January 6th, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for "seditious conspiracy" by Obama-appointed US district judge Amit Mehta.

Rhodes' crime was apparently mouthing off about revolution in private chats and lamenting after the event that "we should have brought rifles."

"You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and to the republic and to the very fabric of this democracy," Judge Amit Mehta, an Indian immigrant appointed to the DC district court by Obama in 2014, scolded Rhodes before handing down the longest sentence to date for any J6er.

Mehta's bio says he served on the board of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project (one of many groups which helps get convicted murderers like Shaurn Thomas out of prison).

Though Mehta is a big believer in "criminal justice reform" when it comes to releasing thugs onto our streets, he opted to apply an enhancement for terrorism in Rhodes' sentencing.

From NBC News, "Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case":

The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol following his conviction on seditious conspiracy. The sentence for Stewart Rhodes is the longest imposed on a Jan. 6 defendant to date. In a politically-charged speech in the courtroom just before his sentencing, Rhodes called himself a "political prisoner" and said that when he talked about "regime change" in a phone call with supporters earlier this week, he meant he hopes that former President Donald Trump will win in 2024. The judge disagreed that Rhodes had been locked up for politics, saying it was his actions that led to his criminal convictions. "You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and to the republic and to the very fabric of this democracy," Judge Amit Mehta said before handing down the sentence. Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy in November along with Kelly Meggs, a fellow Oath Keepers member who will be sentenced later Thursday afternoon. "They won't fear us until we come with rifles in hand," Rhodes wrote in a message ahead of the Jan. 6 attack. After the attack, in a recording that was played in court during his trial, he said his only regret was that they "should have brought rifles."

That's called venting frustration.

They didn't bring rifles -- they were unarmed -- and they didn't take part in an "insurrection" -- everyone left the Capitol after just a few hours -- but apparently that's not relevant to the case.

The fact they legally brought some weapons to Virginia and left them in a hotel was proof enough of their "seditious conspiracy," according to Mehta.

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit Thursday, Rhodes said he believes the only crime he committed was opposing those who are "destroying our country." Mehta told Rhodes that he was found guilty of seditious conspiracy "not because of your beliefs, not because you supported the other guy, not because Joe Biden is president right now," but because of the facts of the case, and his actions before, during and after Jan. 6. "You are not a political prisoner, Mr. Rhodes," Mehta said.

Fact check: false.

Rhodes and Meggs were put on trial alongside Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell, fellow Oath Keepers who were convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, but not seditious conspiracy. Watkins and Harrelson will be sentenced on Friday. Rhodes took the stand in his case, saying at trial that the other members of the Oath Keepers were "stupid" to storm the Capitol and that he disagreed with those who went inside; Rhodes did not enter the building. "I had no idea that any Oath Keeper was even thinking about going inside or would go inside," Rhodes said. But the government also produced messages in which Rhodes said he thought that Jan. 6 was the last opportunity to stop what he saw as a takeover of the government. "On the 6th, they are going to put the final nail in the coffin of this Republic, unless we fight our way out. With Trump (preferably) or without him, we have no choice," Rhodes wrote in a message ahead of Jan. 6. He also celebrated Oath Keepers' actions in the immediate aftermath of the attack, after meeting with other members of the group at an Olive Garden in Virginia that night. "Patriots, it was a long day but a day when patriots began to stand," Rhodes wrote the night of Jan. 6. "Stand now or kneel forever. Honor your oaths. Remember your legacy."

The Gateway Pundit has some longer excerpts from Stewart and Mehta.

In short, Rhodes -- along with his fellow Oath Keepers -- were convicted for mouthing off in their group chats.

If you say, "Give me liberty or give me death," that's essentially now evidence of a seditious conspiracy.

If you say, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants," that's essentially now evidence of a seditious conspiracy.

This is all it takes to convict in the comically biased kangaroo courts in DC. Just as we saw in the Proud Boys case, the feds don't need any hard evidence -- they just need a jury which doesn't like you.