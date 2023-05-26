Prominent Liberal Sheila Jackson Lee Is No Shoo-In for Houston Mayor, Poll Shows

May 26, 2023

Fourteen-term congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in March announced her intention to "come home to be your mayor for the city of Houston." The prominent Texas Democrat's anti-police record, however, seems to be hurting her chances to win the local post, according to a poll. The post Prominent Liberal Sheila Jackson Lee Is No Shoo-In for Houston Mayor, Poll Shows appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



