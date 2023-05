The Questions Daniel Penny’s Lawyers Won’t Answer

May 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former Marine charged with second-degree manslaughter in the subway death of a deranged homeless man, has had no problem rallying Americans to his righteous cause. The post The Questions Daniel Penny's Lawyers Won't Answer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...