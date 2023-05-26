WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 44)

President Joe Biden, 80, continues to fight a losing battle against the numbers that appear on his teleprompter. This week he claimed once again to have reduced the deficit by "1.1, 1.7 trillion dollars," a lie so blatant even the Washington Post gave it a "Bottomless Pinocchio" rating. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 44) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



