“A Partner at a Big Firm … Received Memos with Fake Case Cites from … Two Different Associates”

May 27, 2023 | Tags: REASON

A message I got from Prof. Dennis Crouch (Missouri), in response to my posting A Lawyer's Filing "Is Replete with Citations to Non-Existent Cases"—Thanks, ChatGPT? to an academic discussion list. (The full text was, "I just talked to a partner at a big firm who has received memos with fake case cites from at least two different associates.") Caveat emp…—well, caveat everyone.

