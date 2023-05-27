Beware: Clinical Trial of Bill Gates-Funded “Microneedle” Vaccine Patch Claims To Be “Successful” – Same Fraud That Told You COVID Shots Were “Safe & Effective”

May 27, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

An Atlanta-based biotech company, Micron Biomedical announced last week that it has successfully concluded the first-ever clinical trial testing of a microarray injection-free vaccine on children as young as 9 months old. This clinical trial was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Microarray injections are administered via a microneedle patch that looks like a Band-Aid …



Read More...