The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Bible Passage Hidden for 1,500 Years Found With New Tech – Huge Proof It Really Is God’s Word

May 27, 2023   |   Tags:

Those who hate God like to insist that advancements in technology will prove that His Word is on par with tribal cultures who have passed down history through ever-changing oral […] The post Bible Passage Hidden for 1,500 Years Found With New Tech - Huge Proof It Really Is God's Word appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x