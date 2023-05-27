Biden Wavers, Makes Tentative Debt Ceiling Deal With Republicans

May 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate. However, the deal was described in terms that indicated it may not be absolute, and without any celebration—an indication of the bitter tenor of the negotiations, and the difficult path it has to pass through Congress before the United States runs out of money to pay its debts in early June. The post Biden Wavers, Makes Tentative Debt Ceiling Deal With Republicans appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



