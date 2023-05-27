Elon Musk withdraws Twitter from European Union’s ‘voluntary Code of Practice on online disinformation’
May 27, 2023 | Tags: AMERICAN THINKERMusk takes the "voluntary" part as not being disinformation itself, and quickly receives a threat from the EU Commissioner.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Elon Musk withdraws Twitter from European Union’s ‘voluntary Code of Practice on online disinformation’
May 27, 2023 | Tags: AMERICAN THINKERMusk takes the "voluntary" part as not being disinformation itself, and quickly receives a threat from the EU Commissioner.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments