The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk withdraws Twitter from European Union’s ‘voluntary Code of Practice on online disinformation’

May 27, 2023   |   Tags:
Musk takes the "voluntary" part as not being disinformation itself, and quickly receives a threat from the EU Commissioner.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Elon Musk withdraws Twitter from European Union’s ‘voluntary Code of Practice on online disinformation’

May 27, 2023   |   Tags:
Musk takes the "voluntary" part as not being disinformation itself, and quickly receives a threat from the EU Commissioner.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x