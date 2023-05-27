ESG Is Destroying Retirement Accounts, So Why Are Many Gold Companies Embracing It?

Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies are spreading like a plague across the financial sector. ESG has been weaponized by the likes of the World Economic Forum, BlackRock, and the Biden-Harris regime to compel businesses to make decisions that not only hurt them, but their investors.

The perfect examples of this have been playing out for companies like Anheuser-Busch and Target who bumped up their ESG scores to the massive detriment of their investors. It’s telling that despite hemorrhaging profits and losing customers in droves, the powers-that-be have defended and at times heralded these companies for their bravery.

Is this why so many “Big Gold” companies are embracing ESG policies? Are they benefitting on the backend with higher ESG ratings while hurting their own investors the way Target and Bud Light have?

The Liberty Daily has received dozens of inquiries from precious metals companies over the years seeking to sponsor us. We hand-selected two America First companies because they have vowed to never bow to wokeness, whether it’s coming from the leftist mobs or from the powers-that-be in Central Bankland. The Liberty Daily benefits when our readers work with the smaller company, Our Gold Guy, or the mid-sized company, Genesis Gold Group.

Neither company is woke. Both companies love America and fight to defend conservative values.

ESG policies are decimating retirement accounts across the nation. Whether it’s the financial advisors who are incentivized by the Biden-Harris regime to move your money into funding ESG or the woke “Big Gold” companies quietly supporting such maneuvers, it’s the American people who are hurt the most by it all.

As Liz Peek noted when Joe Biden vetoed the override of his ESG investing rules [emphasis added]:

Joe Manchin said of Biden’s veto: “President Biden is choosing to put his Administration’s progressive agenda above the well-being of the American people.” He is correct. ESG investing has been shown to produce below-average returns and to be riddled with fraud. Why has it attracted trillions of dollars? Because it’s a gold mine for fund managers who charge significantly higher fees and because there are a lot of gullible people in the world. Many Americans haven’t a clue about ESG, and probably wonder what all the fuss is about. The argument boils down to this: Biden wants the people running pension and retirement accounts to be able to pick stocks and bonds that meet ESG guidelines, which favor climate-friendly or otherwise socially conscious companies. They claim (without evidence) such firms will outperform over time. Opponents of using ESG as a guide want investment managers to simply make the most money possible for retirees.

Both Genesis Gold Group and Our Gold Guy are among the vocal opposition to Biden’s or anyone else’s push for ESG guiding retirement accounts. Shockingly, most in “Big Gold” have stayed silent on the issue for fear of running afoul of the regime. Some have gone so far as to sneak ESG into the products they’re selling to Americans so they can bump up their ESG scores.

But it’s not just the way they’re handling their precious metals products that is concerning. At least one “Big Gold” company has embraced ESG to the point that they will only work with gold mining companies that score above a certain threshold. This limits the quality of the gold and silver they sell to customers for the sake of “keeping it woke.”

Any company that handles the life’s savings of American citizens should do so with one purpose: protecting and appreciating their clients’ investments. That’s simply not the case for many “advisors” and “Big Gold” companies operating today. They’ve fallen victim to the “Woke Mind Virus” for the sake of protecting themselves at the detriment of their customers. Our Gold Guy and Genesis Gold Group will work for you.

