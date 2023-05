Op-Ed: Only One Thing Matters in 2024 – And It’s Why I’m 100% for Ron DeSantis

May 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Entering the 2024 election, there are several cold, hard truths. One: Donald Trump, however popular among some Republicans, simply cannot appeal to people outside of his very narrow base — […] The post Op-Ed: Only One Thing Matters in 2024 - And It's Why I'm 100% for Ron DeSantis appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...