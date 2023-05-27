Really? The idiotic hypocrisy of American politicians

… and government.

The following headline appeared at Breitbart on 17 May 2023 (Wednesday).

We here at The Price of Liberty are suffering mixed emotions about this. Given our distaste for the FedGov, it is hard not to be sympathetic to an American State government who thumbs his nose (or threatens to) at SCOTUS. After all, it should not just be POTUS who ignores the Nine Nazgul, right?

At the same time, when idiots like Murphy claim that abortions – and abortion pills – save lives, it is a flat lie. Both science and most religions agree that an unborn child is a human – they have a life. EVERY abortion takes a life. Sometimes abortion can save a life – a mother’s life – but only by sacrificing another life.

We are specifically speaking of chemical abortions – using pills that contain drugs that will kill the child in the womb without the need for an actual invasive procedure in which the woman’s womb is entered and mechanical means are used to kill, usually dismember, and remove the child within. The point is, a child – a human – is being killed. An innocent life is being intentionally, deliberately taken.

Murphy and his Woke and so-called liberal supporters refuse to accept this. And New Jersey is home to many so-called intellectuals and activists who advocate for even killing children after birth if they are deemed “damaged” or “unwanted.” It should come as no surprise that a New Jersey leader would choose to defy SCOTUS on an issue like this. This tyrant and would-be mass-murderer wants to somehow purify the race, or some other hideous excuse for allowing (and paying for) killing babies.

But then, many politicians subscribe to the infamous words of politician and militia leader Colonel John Chivington. He justified his mass murder of Southern Arapaho and Southern Cheyenne in southeastern Colorado Territory in 1864 with the statement “Nits make lice.”

(Here is the full quote: “D*** any man who sympathizes with Indians! … I have come to kill Indians, and believe it is right and honorable to use any means under God’s heaven to kill Indians. … Kill and scalp all, big and little; nits make lice.

It is a sentiment that such notable (and honored by Woke and lovers of government and environists) people as Margaret Sanger, Rachel Carson, Nancy Pelosi, and of course the various POTUS dwellers at 1600 PA share, based on their actions.

Government is NOT the solution: it is the problem. Or at least a big one.



Read More...