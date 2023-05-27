Want To Inspire ‘Changemakers’ in India To Fight Climate Change? Biden Could Fund Your Podcast.

May 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is set to spend tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on a climate change podcast in India, which it hopes will inspire "changemakers" in the country to "use innovation and technology to solve the climate crisis." The post Want To Inspire 'Changemakers' in India To Fight Climate Change? Biden Could Fund Your Podcast. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...