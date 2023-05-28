EU Official Threatens Twitter For Pulling Out Of Anti-Disinfo Pact

EU officials have been mega-triggered after Twitter decided to abandon the bloc's voluntary disinformation "code of practice" that other major platforms have pledged to support.

"You can run but you can’t hide," European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted, ominously.

Thierry Breton (L), Elon Musk (R)

Twitter will be legally required to 'fight disinformation' in the EU beginning August 25th, referring to the Digital Services Act - a set of new social media rules that include fines of up to 6% of a company's annual revenue.

The code of practice on disinfo is a voluntary set of rules that includes the tracking of political advertising, stopping the monetization of disinformation.

Twitter is one of eight social media platforms which falls under the scope of the DSA - which includes Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Snapchat.

Breton has threatened to personally hold Musk to account for failure to comply.