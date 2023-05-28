Patrick Deneen’s Common-Good Conservatism Manifesto

May 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Perhaps to shroud his radicalism, Deneen purports to recover “an older and forgotten but better form of conservatism, one that seeks the mutual betterment of both the elite and the people.” Aristopopulism, he contends, reflects a “conservative common-good political tradition” that revolves around “[c]ontinuity, balance, order, and stability, grounded in the unchanging truths knowable through human reason and also present in the Christian inheritance of the West.” Deneen’s theorizing, however, not only warps Aristotle but also misuses language, promulgates illusory revisionist history, and suppresses the varieties of the common good. The post Patrick Deneen’s Common-Good Conservatism Manifesto appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



