The Next Target: Kohl’s, Which Is Selling LGBTQIA+ Propaganda Gear for Infants

May 28, 2023   |   Tags:

Target has been hemorrhaging customers and profits ever since they decided to try to indoctrinate children with LGBTQIA+ supremacy propaganda. Kohl’s said, “Hold my beer.”

Here’s gear for infants recently spotted there:

Here’s more infant apparel on their website:

Kohl's

You can always tell when a woke company wants to lead with their wokeness when they go after the children.

The post The Next Target: Kohl's, Which Is Selling LGBTQIA+ Propaganda Gear for Infants appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Tags:
