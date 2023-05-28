The Next Target: Kohl’s, Which Is Selling LGBTQIA+ Propaganda Gear for Infants

May 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Target has been hemorrhaging customers and profits ever since they decided to try to indoctrinate children with LGBTQIA+ supremacy propaganda. Kohl’s said, “Hold my beer.”

Here’s gear for infants recently spotted there:

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Here’s more infant apparel on their website:

You can always tell when a woke company wants to lead with their wokeness when they go after the children.

The post The Next Target: Kohl's, Which Is Selling LGBTQIA+ Propaganda Gear for Infants appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



