The West’s New Faith

May 28, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Christianity, as people in their 60s and 70s have observed, was pushed off the public stages of the West over the past two generations. At this point, whoever speaks well of it in such places must be prepared to absorb blows. Nonetheless, nature abhors a vacuum and just about everyone, including the most strident atheist, requires … Continue reading "The West’s New Faith"

The post The West’s New Faith appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...