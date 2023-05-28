Vegas Group Accused Of Cheating Casino Out Of More Than $225,000 Playing Electronic Craps

A group that played digital craps in Las Vegas in November and December 2021 is being accused of cheating, allegedly racking up $200,000 in illicit winnings from what CBS/KLAS has called a "dice sliding scheme".

The group reportedly played at The Cosmopolitan in November and December 2021 and went on a winning streak that cost the casino more than $225,000, the Nevada Gaming Control Board confirmed.

The cheating took place on one of the newer, electronic craps tables, which have a smoother surface than traditional felt craps tables, and sometimes fewer dealers standing by to oversee the action.

According to the NGC, “the cheating involved multiple suspects and occurred on the Azure Roll to Win Electronic Craps table."

Documents on the incident stated: “The cheating method involved dice sliding and sliding occurs when the shooter slides one or both dice across the table in order to prevent the cubes from rolling. The dice will be in the same position as they started, allowing the shooter to control the outcome of the game.”

Investigators also believe cheating may have taken place at Resorts World.

The group “was observed both together on the table and away from it, during and after fraudulent dice sliding activities occurred," the CBS report says, citing case records. “Before illegally sliding the dice [one person whose name is redacted in court documents] would signal the other by placing single wagers in a circle motion around the main screen [wagers].”

All four people involved now face "cheating-related charges" and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in early June.