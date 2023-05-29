Brickbat: Who’s To Blame?

May 29, 2023 | Tags: REASON

Baltimore police report that automobile theft is up 95 percent so far in 2023 compared to the same period last year. So city officials are taking action. They are suing Hyundai and Kia, claiming their cars are too easy to steal. Vehicles made by the two companies reportedly make up 40 percent of all cars stolen in the city. The suit claims the automakers have put residents at risk and cost the city money trying to prevent and respond to the theft of the vehicles they make.

