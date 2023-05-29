The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Foreign President Filmed Outside Polling Station – Shocks Viewers with What He’s Handing Out

May 29, 2023   |   Tags:

The conduct of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan outside a polling place has the Islamist leader’s critics accusing him of naked bribery. Erdoğan was captured on video handing out cash […] The post Foreign President Filmed Outside Polling Station - Shocks Viewers with What He's Handing Out appeared first on The Western Journal.


