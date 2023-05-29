Freedom-Loving Actor Rob Schneider Drops Truth Bomb on Twitter and Goes Super-Viral

May 29, 2023

Actor Rob Schneider is one of the few men in Hollywood with the guts to be completely unwoke. He’s quietly become one of the most outspoken conservatives in Tinseltown despite not getting the media attention of actors like James Woods, Clint Eastwood, or Chris Platt.

A recent post on social media has been seen by nearly seven million people. On Twitter, it’s had over 25K retweets and nearly 80K likes. Best of all, it’s one of those absolute eye-openers that can prompt the red-pilling of indoctrinated leftists who are normally not exposed to the truth.

It reads:

The US has the 3rd highest murder rate in the world. If you remove: Chicago Detroit Washington DC St. Louis Philadelphia The US is then 189th out of 193 countries in the world. All five cities have strict gun control laws and are controlled by Democrats fact-check it.

A truly remarkable and horribly sad indictment on the politicians who run these cities… pic.twitter.com/wO2tcJ3Hra — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 27, 2023

It’s a fact that many of our readers have likely heard before, but here’s the thing and there’s really no way around it. The vast majority of people who NEED to hear it — namely indoctrinated leftists and corporate-news-consumers who get spoon fed anti-gun propaganda — have no idea this is the truth.

Kudos to Schneider for fighting the good fight while being in an industry that hates everything about his worldview. Only truths like these can wake up the brainwashed masses.

