Liberal US Cities Top Global List For Highest Homelessness Problem
Insider Monkey, a finance website, revealed a list of the top 30 cities worldwide with the highest homeless population. Notably, a handful of the US cities on the list are governed by progressive leadership, which may not surprise readers. While it is evident that some unfortunate individuals are facing homelessness, a trend exacerbated by recent inflationary pressures and a drug addiction crisis, some liberal policies have enabled others to sustain their nomadic lifestyles with taxpayer funds.
Insider Monkey found New York City is number 5 on the list, with a homeless population of about 69,000. Next is Chicago, at number 7 with 65,611. Washington, DC, is number 8 with 57,416, Los Angeles number 13 with 41,980, and San Fransisco number 14 with 38,000.
Even with the US government spending $54 billion on several programs to tackle the homelessness crisis, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still wandering the streets. This has been made worse by inflation in recent years and an out-of-control drug addiction crisis.
As for the rest of the world, Manila, Philippines, ranks number 1 with a staggering 3 million homeless. Buenos Aires, Argentina, is number 2 with 198,000. Moscow, Russia, is number 3 with 100,000, and Kanpur, India, is number 4 with 81,000.
Here's the partial list of 6 through 30:
6. Kolkata, India
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 68,798
Kolkata is one of India's largest cities. It has played a crucial role in the country's history due to its port.
7. Chicago, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 65,611
Chicago is one of the largest cities in the U.S. in terms of population and one of the largest business hubs in the country.
8. Washington, D.C., United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 57,416
Washington D.C. is one of the most expensive places to live in America - making it unsurprising that it also has a high number of homeless people.
9. Mumbai, India
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 57,415
Mumbai is India's financial hub, but it is also famous for generations of homeless who are born and die on the streets.
10. Lagos, Nigeria
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 50,000
Lagos is one of the largest cities in the world with more than 24 million people living in the city.
11. Damascus, Syria
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 50,000
Damascus is the capital of Syria and one of the oldest cities in the world as it has been inhabited for thousands of years.
12. Delhi, India
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 46,724
Delhi has more than ten million residents and is one of the most historic cities in the world.
13. Los Angeles, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 41,980
Los Angeles is the second largest city in America in terms of population. It is a cultural center place for its state and the U.S.
14. San Francisco, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 38,000
San Francisco is a cultural and economic hub and a city that is notorious for high housing costs.
15. Surat, India
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 36,144
Surat is a Western Indian city in the state of Gujrat. It is the second largest city in its state and a hub for the global diamond industry.
16. Sao Paulo, Brazil
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 31,884
Sao Paulo is the largest city in Brazil in terms of both its population and economic output.
17. Mexico City, Mexico
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 30,000
Mexico City is the capital of Mexico. It is one of the largest cities in the world with a population of 9.2 million people.
18. Athens, Greece
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 20,000
Athens is one of the most historical cities in the world and the capital of Greece.
19. Auckland, New Zealand
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 18,417
Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand and has a population of 1.4 million people. It is an economic hub in its country and accounts for a large portion of New Zealand's economic output.
20. Tampa, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 16,000
Tampa is a coastal Floridian city with one of the biggest ports in its state.
21. Seattle, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 11,751
Seattle is a highly developed city in the U.S. state of Washington.
22. San Jose, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 10,028
San Jose is an economic hub in the U.S. with a large presence of the technology industry.
23. Budapest, Hungary
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 10,000
Budapest is the capital and largest city of Hungary with nearly a million residents.
24. Oakland, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 9,747
Oakland is a Californian city. It is one of the busiest port cities in America.
25. Dublin, Ireland
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 8,523
Dublin is the capital of Ireland and the largest city in terms of population. It is also a hub for global multinational firms.
26. San Diego, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 8,427
San Diego is one of the most populous cities in America with a population of more than a million people
27. Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 7,865
Rio De Janeiro is the second largest city in Brazil. It also has the second largest economy in the country.
28. Rome, Italy
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 7,709
Rome is the capital city of Italy and one of the largest cities in the world with a population of more than 2.8 million people.
29. Denver, United States
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 6,888
Denver is the capital city of the U.S. state of Colorado. It has a population of more than seven hundred thousand people and is an economic hub in its state.
30. Lisbon, Portugal
Estimated Number of Homeless People: 3,780
Lisbon is the capital city of Portugal. It is also the largest city in the country, with more than half a million people living in its boundaries.