Liberal US Cities Top Global List For Highest Homelessness Problem

Insider Monkey, a finance website, revealed a list of the top 30 cities worldwide with the highest homeless population. Notably, a handful of the US cities on the list are governed by progressive leadership, which may not surprise readers. While it is evident that some unfortunate individuals are facing homelessness, a trend exacerbated by recent inflationary pressures and a drug addiction crisis, some liberal policies have enabled others to sustain their nomadic lifestyles with taxpayer funds. 

Insider Monkey found New York City is number 5 on the list, with a homeless population of about 69,000. Next is Chicago, at number 7 with 65,611. Washington, DC, is number 8 with 57,416, Los Angeles number 13 with 41,980, and San Fransisco number 14 with 38,000. 

Even with the US government spending $54 billion on several programs to tackle the homelessness crisis, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still wandering the streets. This has been made worse by inflation in recent years and an out-of-control drug addiction crisis. 

As for the rest of the world, Manila, Philippines, ranks number 1 with a staggering 3 million homeless. Buenos Aires, Argentina, is number 2 with 198,000. Moscow, Russia, is number 3 with 100,000, and Kanpur, India, is number 4 with 81,000.

Here's the partial list of 6 through 30:

6. Kolkata, India

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 68,798

Kolkata is one of India's largest cities. It has played a crucial role in the country's history due to its port.

7. Chicago, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 65,611

Chicago is one of the largest cities in the U.S. in terms of population and one of the largest business hubs in the country.

8. Washington, D.C., United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 57,416

Washington D.C. is one of the most expensive places to live in America - making it unsurprising that it also has a high number of homeless people.

9. Mumbai, India

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 57,415

Mumbai is India's financial hub, but it is also famous for generations of homeless who are born and die on the streets.

10. Lagos, Nigeria

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 50,000

Lagos is one of the largest cities in the world with more than 24 million people living in the city.

11. Damascus, Syria

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 50,000

Damascus is the capital of Syria and one of the oldest cities in the world as it has been inhabited for thousands of years.

12. Delhi, India

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 46,724

Delhi has more than ten million residents and is one of the most historic cities in the world.

13. Los Angeles, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 41,980

Los Angeles is the second largest city in America in terms of population. It is a cultural center place for its state and the U.S.

14. San Francisco, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 38,000

San Francisco is a cultural and economic hub and a city that is notorious for high housing costs.

15. Surat, India

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 36,144

Surat is a Western Indian city in the state of Gujrat. It is the second largest city in its state and a hub for the global diamond industry.

16. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 31,884

Sao Paulo is the largest city in Brazil in terms of both its population and economic output.

17. Mexico City, Mexico

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 30,000

Mexico City is the capital of Mexico. It is one of the largest cities in the world with a population of 9.2 million people.

18. Athens, Greece

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 20,000

Athens is one of the most historical cities in the world and the capital of Greece.

19. Auckland, New Zealand

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 18,417

Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand and has a population of 1.4 million people. It is an economic hub in its country and accounts for a large portion of New Zealand's economic output.

20. Tampa, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 16,000

Tampa is a coastal Floridian city with one of the biggest ports in its state.

21. Seattle, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 11,751

Seattle is a highly developed city in the U.S. state of Washington.

22. San Jose, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 10,028

San Jose is an economic hub in the U.S. with a large presence of the technology industry.

23. Budapest, Hungary

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 10,000

Budapest is the capital and largest city of Hungary with nearly a million residents.

24. Oakland, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 9,747

Oakland is a Californian city. It is one of the busiest port cities in America.

25. Dublin, Ireland

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 8,523

Dublin is the capital of Ireland and the largest city in terms of population. It is also a hub for global multinational firms.

26. San Diego, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 8,427

San Diego is one of the most populous cities in America with a population of more than a million people

27. Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 7,865

Rio De Janeiro is the second largest city in Brazil. It also has the second largest economy in the country.

28. Rome, Italy

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 7,709

Rome is the capital city of Italy and one of the largest cities in the world with a population of more than 2.8 million people.

29. Denver, United States

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 6,888

Denver is the capital city of the U.S. state of Colorado. It has a population of more than seven hundred thousand people and is an economic hub in its state.

30. Lisbon, Portugal

Estimated Number of Homeless People: 3,780

Lisbon is the capital city of Portugal. It is also the largest city in the country, with more than half a million people living in its boundaries.

