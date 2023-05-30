‘Heartbreaking’: Furries and Drag Queens Upset After GOP Laws Force Them To Exclude Minors

May 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Adults who engage in sexualized animal role-play and men who dress up as exaggerated caricatures of women are outraged that Republican-backed laws may prevent them from performing in front of children. The post 'Heartbreaking': Furries and Drag Queens Upset After GOP Laws Force Them To Exclude Minors appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...